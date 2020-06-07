CM Mahmood Khan orders probe into torture of pregnant woman in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: CM Mahmood Khan has taken notice of violence against a seven-month pregnant woman at the hands of her in-laws with the connivance of the local police and ordered Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to probe the matter to bring the accused to justice.

As per media reports, the chief minister also ordered the suspension of the Station House Officer of the Jalozai Police Station Abdul Wali over reports that the police had sided with the accused in the incident that took place at Shah Kot locality in Pabbi tehsil in the Nowshera district. The chief minister ordered the police to take action against the accused and submit a report to him. He said that action should also be taken against the cops, who sided with the accused. Mahmood Khan said that the PTI had ended political interference in the Police Department, adding that no-one was above the law. He took notice of the incident after learning about it through media reports that the woman was tortured by her in-laws in Shah Kot locality in Pabbi tehsil in Nowshera. The chief minister said that subjecting the woman to violence was against the teachings of Islam and the Pakhtun traditions. Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly Somi Falaknaz visited the residence of the victim. The woman and her family members told the MPA that the SHO and the head constable tortured her. She said she had married one Raheel two months back, her husband left for Dubai after one month of his marriage. The woman alleged her brother-in-law wanted to establish illicit relations with her which she refused. She added that her mother-in-law and father in-law also turned against her and started torturing her. She alleged that the in-laws accused her of stealing gold worth millions of rupees. She said she was severely tortured on 27th of Ramazan and handed over to the police. She alleged that the SHO and the constable also tortured her. The MPA assured the family to take action against the accused according to the law. However, the SHO and the staff were absent when the MPA visited the police station. Earlier, the medical report confirmed fracture in legs and arms of the woman due to torture. The victim also identified the cops who tortured her in the police station. The authorities also accepted plea of the woman to probe the incident.