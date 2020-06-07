tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Heads of Muslim countries deserve plaudits for ensuring adherence to standard operating procedures in mosques since the onslaught of the coronavirus. However, media reports revealed a different picture during Ramazan and Eid in Pakistan.
There was a need to convince the Pakistanis to follow the example of other Muslim countries. But the rosy picture painted by our prime minister in his address to the Tiger Force created a false feelings of complacency in the minds of the public.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad