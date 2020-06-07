Heads of Muslim countries deserve plaudits for ensuring adherence to standard operating procedures in mosques since the onslaught of the coronavirus. However, media reports revealed a different picture during Ramazan and Eid in Pakistan.

There was a need to convince the Pakistanis to follow the example of other Muslim countries. But the rosy picture painted by our prime minister in his address to the Tiger Force created a false feelings of complacency in the minds of the public.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad