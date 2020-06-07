Five shopkeepers in Soldier Bazaar, Fatima Jinnah Colony fined Rs19,000

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has formed a three-member committee headed by the additional commissioner-II to implement the government’s notified rates of essential commodities. The Headquarters assistant commissioner and the Jamshed Town assistant commissioner are the others members of the committee, according to a press statement issued by the commissioner’s office.

Shallwani held a meeting with the poultry association on Saturday, while the price-checking committee raided different markets of the city and fined profiteers. The commissioner has warned profiteers that the essential food items have to be sold at the government’s notified rates or else strict action will be taken against them.

He asked the poultry association to play their role in implementing the government’s rate for chicken meat. He also directed the deputy commissioners of all the six districts of the city to play their roles in implementing the government’s official rates. He tasked them with taking strict action under the law against profiteers.

During the meeting with the poultry association, the commissioner’s office determined the price of chicken meat. The poultry association communicated their problems to the commissioner and assured him of their role in implementing the government’s rates.

The additional commissioner-II and both the assistant commissioners visited different areas of the city and checked various fruit and food shops. Several shopkeepers were fined for violating the price list of the commissioner’s office. The price violators, according to the commissioner’s office, included milk retailers as well as chicken meat and beef sellers. Action was taken in Soldier Bazaar and Fatima Jinnah Colony, where five shopkeepers were fined Rs19,000. The commissioner has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure that essential commodities are sold at government rates in their respective districts.