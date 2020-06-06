PML-F district bodies dissolved

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani has announced dissolving all the district bodies of the party in Punjab and directed re-organisation of the party in the province immediately. Muhammad Ali Durrani has taken the decision in consultation with PML-F Punjab President Makhdoom Ashraf Iqbal to reactivate the party and to prepare for the next general elections, said an announcement on Friday. According to sources, Muhammad Ali Durrani is trying to bring a veteran leader of Pakisan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) from Punjab to join the PML-F in a couple of days.