433 criminal gangs busted

LAHORE :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 1,041 members of 433 criminal gangs during the last five months. Police arrested 2,340 illicit arms carriers and 3,136 drug pushers. Police arrested 3,260 alleged gamblers and 503 persons from brothels. Moreover, 1,484 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other cases were also arrested. As many as 1,878 court absconders were held.