close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

433 criminal gangs busted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

LAHORE :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 1,041 members of 433 criminal gangs during the last five months. Police arrested 2,340 illicit arms carriers and 3,136 drug pushers. Police arrested 3,260 alleged gamblers and 503 persons from brothels. Moreover, 1,484 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other cases were also arrested. As many as 1,878 court absconders were held.

Latest News

More From Lahore