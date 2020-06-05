close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
AFP
June 5, 2020

Rapinoe to skip NWSL Challenge Cup

LYON: US women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe will not play for OL Reign in the NWSL Challenge Cup later this month due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, her club coach said.

The United States has been the country hit hardest by the pandemic in terms of number of fatalities, recording more than 107,000 deaths and nearly 1.85 million COVID-19 cases. Rapinoe, 34, is also said to have fears about the compressed fixture list and increased risk of injury with 25 matches scheduled over the course of a month. “It’s a shame. I understand her motivations but I’m disappointed and frustrated that she’s not with us to compete in this tournament,” OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti told Le Progres.

