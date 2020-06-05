AVLC arrests five alleged motorcycle thieves

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Thursday apprehended five suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft in Karachi.According to the AVLC spokesperson, the arrests were made by the AVLC Jamshed Town division.

The arrested suspects were involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes, the spokesperson said. The police found two stolen motorcycles and a pistol on them, the the spokesperson said, adding that the suspects would give the stolen motorcycles to drug peddlers in exchange for drugs.

The suspects – identified as Aman, Abdul Rafay, Waqas, Asif and Wajahat Hussain – were arrested in the past too and had a criminal record, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said three cases had been registered against them in the Jamshed Quarters and Brigade police stations.