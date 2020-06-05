Mardan police arrested 126 POs in May

MARDAN: As many as 126 proclaimed offenders along with 86 facilitators have been arrested and weapons seized during operations in the month of May in the district.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that during the actions, 33 Kalashnikovs, 12 Kalakovs, 16 rifles, 30 guns, 454 pistols, 6701 bullets were seized in the outgoing month.

During actions, the police also recovered 126kg charas, 1687 grams heroin, over 55kg opium, 505 litres wine and 2090 grams ice. Meanwhile, five alleged drug smugglers, including three inter-district drug suppliers, were arrested on Thursday and over 6kg charas was seized from them, the official said.

The arrestees were identified as Abid Hussain, Irshad and Muhammad Umair, hailing from Peshawar and two locals Sohail and Sheraz Ali.