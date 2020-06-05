Deputy mayor meets NIH team

Islamabad : Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqi has met a team of NIH/FELTP, comprising Dr Jameel A Ansari, Dr Mirza Amir Baig, and Mirza Zeeshan Iqbal Baig.

The team briefed him on Zero prevalence Survey of COVID- 19 in Islamabad. Raja Waqar, Chairman UC 6, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Chairman UC 41, Adil Qazi, Chairman UC 11, Malik Ishtiaq, Chairman UC 5, were also present in the meeting.

The deputy mayor has been nominated as the focal person to facilitate NIH team in all union councils of Islamabad. He assured the team that the local government will provide continuous support to make this survey successful. He appreciated NIH work in Islamabad, especially in Shahzad Town, Bhara Kahu, Shah Allah Ditta and Rawal town to contain the spread of disease.