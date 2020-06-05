GO submits response with OGRA

KARACHI: The Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) on Thursday said its fuel stations continue to cater to the customers’ fueling needs.

In response to the reports that the country faces shortage and pumps drying out, the GO has submitted its response to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In its response, the company has clarified that its retail outlets have witnessed an extraordinary increased influx of customers due to the demand pressure generated on account of volatile conditions during the last few days.

Despite that, GO has been supplying above and beyond its forecast volumes to meet the extraordinary requirements put forward by its retail outlets and has sold 18,938MT of petrol and diesel representing approximately 15 percent of its June demand in the first two days of the month.

GO has kept its terminals and its depots operational 24/7, which is testament to GO’s commitment to ensuring smooth fuel supplies at its outlets nationwide.