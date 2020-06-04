Ginning factories halt operations in protest

MULTAN: Ginning factories in Punjab and Sindh Wednesday halted operations for an indefinite period in a protest against the government for not resolving their issues.

Talking to The News, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association president Mian Javed Suhail Rehmani said all the ginning factories have stopped operations across the country because the authorities concerned were not serious in addressing their problems.

He said ginners would not purchase Phuthi from peasants and will also not supply lint to textile industry and spinners.

PCGA spokesperson Shahzad Ali Khan said some 1,200 ginning factories have halted the operations after consultation with ginners in Punjab and Sindh.

The spokesman said picking of Phuti got started in some districts such as Badin but ginners would not purchase Phuthi from them.

Shahzad said 0.5 million bales of cotton are lying with ginners and the government has requested activation of Trading Corporation of Pakistan to buy cotton stock from ginners but no measures have been taken to lift the stock.