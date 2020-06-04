Two arrested, stolen goats recovered

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested two persons who were alleged involvement in theft of goats and sheep from different parts of the district.

Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that after a rising complaints of goat stealing from different areas, the police arrested two thieves identified as Adil Asif and Waqas Mehmood.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they were involved in goat stealing crime. The police recovered six goats and Rs 11000 cash from their possession. The accused were sent to jail after expiry of three days physical remand.