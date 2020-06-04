Bus stand sealed in Upper Dir after 42 test positive for Covid-19

DIR: The Upper Dir district reported a record number of 42 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, prompting the authorities of the district administration to seal the general bus stand in Dir city over the violation of the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

With the new cases, the number of Covid-19 confirmed patients reached 272 in the district.

Health department sources confirmed that total 42 patients tested positive out of 57 samples sent to the laboratories.

District Health Officer Dr Nazar Muhammad, who is also focal person for coronavirus in the district, said that 141 patients had so far recovered from the viral disease.

He said the district administration had sealed Ganori village after 11 coronavirus cases reported from there. The levies and police personnel were also deployed in the affected village.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ubaid-ur-Rahman Dogar and Additional Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Akhtar visited the Dir bazaar and general bus stand to examine SOPs.

The officials witnessed that SOPs were being flouted hence they sealed the bus stand and banned the entry and exit of vehicles to and from the terminal.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak has once again appealed to the people of the district to maintain social distancing as well as follow government SOPs to help contain the spread of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.