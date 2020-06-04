Strict protective measures against Covid-19

LAHORE:Director General (DG) Health, Punjab, Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan has urged citizens to ensure implementation of protective measures against Covid-19 strictly.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that after Eidul Fitr, the number of coronavirus cases had increased rapidly in the province as people had not taken precautionary measures in meeting each other during the Eid days. He said that the number of new cases of Covid-19 before Eid was in hundreds per day, but it increased to thousands a day after the religious festival.

“It is feared that the deadly virus could spread speedily in a few days,” he added. In such circumstances, he said citizens should be more careful than earlier and they should remain at homes and avoid unnecessary outing.

The DG said that protective measures like washing of hands with soap several times a day, social distancing and wearing of face masks, especially when going out or going to markets, should be implemented to protect themselves and others.