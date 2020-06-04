Policy evolved for online promotion of arts

Lahore:Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai has said that during Covid-19 pandemic, the overall scenario of the whole world has changed dramatically.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said that in view of the current situation, a policy has been framed concerning the online promotion of music, art, painting and fine arts through which every person belonging to fine arts will be given full opportunity to express his/her art as part of online promotion of culture policy.

Ms Rai said, “I will do my best to strengthen the ties with all the cultural institutions at the provincial and national level so that all the vibrant colours of Pakistani culture can be further enhanced according to the contemporary requirements.”

She expressed her vision for youths by saying that art is a part of every individual's life and has the power to change the world. “Our main focus is our young generation to make this world a better place for all, for that, we are taking systematic steps to promote young talent through organising online talks, exhibitions, and music, paintings and drawing classes.”

Other concrete steps will be also taken to present the diversity in Pakistani culture to the people of the world, she added. LAC Executive Director Saman Rai also visited Alhamra Studio, archives, Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Alhamra Art Gallery. LG officials: On the directions of Managing Director LWMC, GM Operations Sohail Malik gave an online training to 102 local government officials of Punjab here on Tuesday.

The training session was organised by local government. The objective to conduct online training for the officials was to inform them about ongoing SWM system in the city. LWMC has been successfully lifting more than 6,000 tons of solid waste from every nook and corner of the city. Sohail Malik gave presentation on role of LWMC in the city followed by challenges being faced by the company and how promptly department resolves it.

Later, a question-answer session was also conducted for replying to all queries by the officials. In concluding session of the online training, local government officials acknowledged the efforts of LWMC in the city.