Shops, markets violating SOPs to be closed: CS

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding prevention of coronavirus and directions have been issued to administration and police in this regard. The decision was taken at an emergent meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik at his Camp Office, with Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Police Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed that shops and markets, violating the SOPs, be closed forthwith. He asked the administrative and police officers to remain in the field from Thursday (today) to enforce virus prevention measures. He mentioned that only those businesses, which are following SOPs, would be allowed to continue. The meeting decided to declare wearing masks mandatory, besides taking action against violators. Orders were also issued to administrative and police officers regarding imposing fines on violators and sealing their shops.

Call to stop blame game over pandemic: A multi-stakeholder consultation was held at the Ministry of Human Rights, Minorities and Interfaith Harmony to bring communities and groups together in the time of pandemic.

It was stressed on the occasion that instead of blaming others for spreading the infection the nation must stand united and discourage such blame game. The consultation was organised jointly by the ministry and the Youth Development Foundation (YDF).

Ijaz Alam Augustine, the minister for human rights, expressed resolve to spread the message along with other stakeholders that everybody is equally vulnerable and it is time to unite and not divide. He said the ministry would extend all its resources and support to spread the messages of peace and harmony to counter negative propaganda. Shahid Rehmat, who heads YDF, said the pandemic has not only immobilised the country economic activities but have created more serious divides between different groups based on misconceptions. He said YDF proposed working with the ministry of human rights to design a dedicated communication campaign containing messages of faith base leaders, community leaders, politicians and celebrities on peace, harmony and tolerance.

puc: The ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan have appealed to the public to strictly observe preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic as cases of Covid-19 suspects across Pakistan are rising alarmingly and hospitals have refused to admit more coronavirus suspected patients. In a joint statement, the leadership of PUC and Darul Afta Pakistan appealed to people of Pakistan to ensure implementation on the directives of the government against coronavirus pandemic, stating that Masajid and seminaries are cooperating with the government and in the wake of increasing suspects of coronavirus, people should demonstrate responsibility at the public places to ensure safety of one another against the pandemic.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mufti Muhammad Imran Muhavia, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah, Maulana Pir Mahfouz Mashadi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Aseedur Rehman and Maulana Aslam Qadri urged the public to ensure safety of one another from the pandemic.