CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of KP MPA

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of PTI MPA from KP Mian Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel. In a condolence message, the chief minister said that he was deeply saddened over the death of Mian Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.