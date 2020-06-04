CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of KP MPA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of PTI MPA from KP Mian Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel. In a condolence message, the chief minister said that he was deeply saddened over the death of Mian Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.