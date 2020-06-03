India evacuates 10,000 ahead of cyclone

MUMBAI: More than 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, were moved to safer locations Tuesday as India’s west coast braced for a cyclone, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in more than 70 years. Authorities in India’s financial capital, which is struggling to contain the pandemic, evacuated nearly 150 COVID-19 patients from a recently built field hospital to a facility with a concrete roof as a precautionary measure, officials said. The chief minister of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital, said people living in flimsy homes near the shore were being moved to safer places before Cyclone Nisarga makes its scheduled landfall on Wednesday afternoon or evening.