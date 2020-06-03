Punjab issues lockdown guidelines

LAHORE: In compliance with the advice from the federal government following the National Coordination Committee meeting, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/guidelines vis-à-vis opening of lockdown. All educational and training institutions, marriage halls, business centres, Expo halls, restaurants (except takeaway & home delivery), theme/amusement parks, play areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas and theaters shall remain closed. There will be a complete ban on sporting tournaments/matches (indoor and outdoor) except non-contact professional sports without spectators. All contact sports & indoor sports clubs/facilities shall remain closed. There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines from 9am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and there shall be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

However, all medical services & pharmacies/medical stores, tyre puncture shops, fruit & vegetable shops, tandoors, atta chakkis, postal/courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets & filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centres (with 50% staff and no pubic dealing), takeaway/home delivery from restaurants shall remain open (24 hours a day, 7 days a week); inter-city & inter-district public transport (24 hours a day, 7 days a week); grocery stores & karyana stores (9am to 7 pm, 7 days a week); and churches (7am to 5pm, Sundays only). This order shall come into force immediately and till 12am (Monday) 15.6.20 unless modified otherwise. This order is immediately issued for information to the general public. —Correspondent