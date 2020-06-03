Ehsaas cash programme portal soon

Islamabad: A web portal will be launched to facilitate the applicants as well as volunteers of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to check status of applications directly through entering their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number.

According to an official source, so far, over Rs115.68 billion has been disbursed among over 9,513,000 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. A total of over Rs49.68 billion has been disbursed among over 4,091,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs35.20 billion has been disbursed among 2,915,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs22.8 billion has been disbursed among more than 1,796,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs5.42 billion has been disbursed among 444,000 persons in Balochistan. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over two billion rupees have been distributed among 162,000 persons while Rs830 million has been distributed among more than 66,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs440 million has been disbursed among more than 36,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

Those beneficiaries having problems regarding their bio-metric verification will be able to receive their payments from the designated banks without going to the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra). Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan Bank Al-Falah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will provide services to the beneficiaries.

All such beneficiaries will receive the message from 8,171 again of receiving their payments with mentioning bank name, address and date. The beneficiaries should visit the relevant bank branch to receive their payments after receiving the message and keep their CNICs and cell phone with them.