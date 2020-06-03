Difficult task ahead for Saqlain Mushtaq

KARACHI: Former Pakistan spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq has a difficult task ahead of him when he heads PCB’s International Players Development but High Performance Centre Director Nadeem Khan believes Saqlain capable of delivering good results.

PCB has recently overhauled National Coaching Academy (NCA), which has now been named HPC. New faces have emerged including Saqlain and Nadeem. Saqlain will be identifying new talent with the assistance of local coaches and then prepare the players to become world-class players.

Nadeem said that the process of finding new talent and developing them had been happening before but there was not an expert for the job. But now with Saqlain joining the team, he believes things will now be much better. Grant Bradburn, who has been hired as head of coaching, will identify talented coaches and train them on modern lines.