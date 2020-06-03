close
June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020

Threat level?

June 3, 2020

Some prominent opposition leaders have alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan's exclusive target have been the leaders of opposition parties rather than the coronavirus or locusts. Imran Khan should take this advice seriously and decide who is the lesser evil out of the three threats.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

