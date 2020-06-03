Threat level?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Some prominent opposition leaders have alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan's exclusive target have been the leaders of opposition parties rather than the coronavirus or locusts. Imran Khan should take this advice seriously and decide who is the lesser evil out of the three threats.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad