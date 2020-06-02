NA speaker resumes office after recovering from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday resumed his official responsibilities after recuperating from coronavirus illness.

Asad Qaisar was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Parliament House. NA secretary and other senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat received the Speaker. The Speaker chaired a meeting of legislative and administrative Wings attended by senior officers of both the wings. Later, he disposed of official business in connection with the forthcoming session of the NA and other administrative matters of the Secretariat.

The Speaker was briefed about the arrangements for the session of the National Assembly commencing on 5th June, 2020. He directed for making appropriate arrangements inside the National Assembly Hall, Parliament House and Parliament Lodges keeping in view the health guidelines and SOPs to avert any threat of spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The speaker thanked all the officers and staff for their prayers while he was quarantined and hospitalised. He advised them to follow the health guidelines at workplace and home in their own best interest besides interest of their colleagues and family members.