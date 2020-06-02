PIA CEO meets families of plane crash victims

LAHORE: PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met with the family members of crash victims and crew. He visited the houses of the crew namely: Capt Sajjad Gul, First Officer Usman Azam, flight purser Fareed Ahmed, flight steward Abdul Qayyum Ashraf, airhostess Amna Irfan, Anam Khan and Asma Shezadi in Lahore.

He expressed his condolences with the families of the deceased. He said the entire PIA including himself is with the families of the deceased at this time of grief and will do whatever possible for their assistance. The CEO was accompanied by chief human resources officer, Air Commodore Amir Altaf, Air Commodore Jawad Zafar and Salimullah Shahani district manager PIA Lahore.