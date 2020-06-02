Two corona patients, six suspects die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more corona patients and six suspects died in a government hospital here on Monday.

The coronavirus patients who lost their lives were Syeda Khatoon of Satellite Town and Muhammad Nawaz of Mohallah Haider, Kamoki. The corona suspects who died were Azeem of Mohallah Punj Pir, Muhammad Iqbal of Ghulam Muhammadabad, Asghar Ali of Samundri, Mussarat Bibi of Millat Chowk, Shahnaz Begum of Samundri and Azra Begum of Naimatabad.

DC asks citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Corona Crisis Management Cell set up at the DC Office and checked the attendance of the staff.

He directed the duty staff to show responsibility and give immediate response to any trivial information received. He said that precautionary measures against coronavirus had been taken and there was no room of any kind of negligence.

He said that the shift in-charges of the management cell should keep vigil not only themselves but also the concerned staff and they should be aware of the situation of coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner strongly appealed to the citizens that they should confine themselves to homes due to coronavirus concerns, follow precautions responsibly, do not go out unnecessarily, use face masks when going out in case of extreme need, avoid shake hands or hug and be a responsible citizen to protect the health of yourself and your family.

TRAINING WORKSHOP: A training workshop was conducted for the officers of the Local Government Department at Metropolitan Corporation Hall on the methods of anti-dengue surveillance through android mobile phones.

The event was jointly organised by the Local Government, the Community Development Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board. In her inaugural address, Local Government Director Maria Tariq said that in connection with anti-dengue surveillance, the Punjab Information Technology was taking steps for the concerned officers and staff member to aware of the method of uploading from android mobile application to dashboard.

The training session conducted by the board was a good initiative which had provided guidance in resolving the issues being faced, she added.

She said that although the Local Government officers were engaged in surveillance activities across the division, but they need to learn more during the training workshop. She said that such workshops should be held regularly so that mutual exchanges would help further improving the performance.

PITB focal person Adnan Jamil gave a detailed briefing on the method of dengue

surveillance through the application and also gave detailed answers to the questions raised by the participants.

Local Government Deputy Director Zameerul Hassan highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop and said that the training session was very informative for the officers and the session was attended by deputy directors and assistant directors from the Faisalabad division.

PASSENGERS SENT TO QUARANTINE CENTRE: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas along with the Pak Army Officer Lieutenant Arslan transferred 149 passengers to the quarantine centre and private hotels who had arrived from Dubai on Monday.

The AC said that among them 86 passengers were sent to GC New Campus. He said that coronavirus negative passengers were being sent to their homes without delay.Couple shot dead for ‘honour’: A couple was shot dead for ‘honour’ at Batala Colony here on Sunday night.

Reportedly, Hamid Ali of Imdad Town had contracted love marriage with Fauzia of Peoples Colony some two years ago. On the day of the incident, some unidentified accused shot the couple dead and fled. Batala Colony police have registered a case and started investigation.