Riaz Sagar remembered

LAHORE :The Pakistan film industry renowned personalities in their messages on Monday paid tributes to legendary icon of Pakistan film industry, poet and a great man Riaz-ur-Rehman Sagar.

Shahzad Tariq, the renowned film-maker said, "RememberingSagar on his 7th death anniversary, I would like to share that I had a great working relationship with him.

Our combination resulted in memorable songs like "Chand ki Chaudwein Raat" in Nikah, "Dekha Jo Chahra Tera" in Ghunghat "Dekha Jo Tune Muskurake" in Rukhsati "Mein Jeena Tere Naal" in Mohabbataan Sachiyaan & "Boohey Khol Ke" in Ishq Khuda. I miss working with him and I am honoured that his last film as a lyricist was my film 'Salute'. "I miss you, sir..!"..

Filmstar Zeba Bakhtiar said "I miss him so much and I owe him so much for the role he played in my life and his kindness. May Allah grant him the very best place in the hereafter". Imran Peerzada, renowned artist declared him a great asset to the showbiz and added that his absence would always be felt. Imran prayed may his soul rest in peace.