Cut in POL prices lauded

Rawalpindi:Civil society members while highly admiring the PTI government’s decision of massive cut in petroleum products’ prices have demanded to shift this relief to common man by reducing fares of transport, homes, shops and all other things including daily used commodities.

This demand was made by the representatives of NGOs who assembled here in PTI Public Secretariat, Amn House, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi Cantonment during a meeting chaired by the advisor to President PTI North Punjab Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan. The meeting also took various decision to make public aware of the danger of COVID-19 and preventive measures through wide publicity of SOPs.

Volunteers were asked to prepare informative material in print and drop it door to door to educate people how to keep safe from danger of COVID-19.Dissemination of this information through voice, volunteers were asked to make appeals to ‘Khateebs’ of mosques to give some time to this topic in their addresses in Juma congregations.

Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan appreciated the price reduction of POL and said PM Imran Khan led PTI government is extending all possible relief measure to common man.He expressed un-happiness over the transporters, landlords, traders and retailers who did not pass on this relief to general public. “Government machinery should ensure the reduction of prices of daily used commodities and fares of transport to shift the benefit to common man”, he demanded.

Participants showed grave concern over the price hike of flour and said the government is striving hard to extend maximum financial relief to general public but at the same time, despite massive reduction in POL prices, flour mill owners are busy in minting money through price hike of flour.

They mentioned that there is no any reason of souring the prices of flour thus government should take immediate action against profiteers.