Grades I-XII students in Sindh to be promoted without exams

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that this year all students of grades I to XII will be promoted to the next grades without taking their examinations, and those who have been failing their classes will also be given passing marks and promoted to the next grades.

Ghani said that there will be no special exams this year, and students who want to improve any of their subjects will be provided with the opportunity to take exams next year.

“We have not stopped private educational institutions from reopening on Monday [June 1] if they want, but we have stopped the teaching process, so no school can start teaching without the permission of the government.”

Addressing a news conference at his office with the chief minister’s adviser Rashid Rabbani, the education minister said the provincial government had already announced promoting students of grades I to VIII to the next grades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.