Three arrested, drugs recovered in Swabi

SWABI: District police foiled smuggling of a huge quantity of drugs to Punjab province on Sunday, police said.Addressing a press conference, DSP Ihsan Shah said that the police erected blockade on Swabi-Jahangira Road in front of Bacha Khan Hospital Complex.

Flanked by other officials, he said that DPO Imran Shahid had been informed that members of the inter-provincial drug smugglers network had planned to carry a huge quantity of drugs via Swabi to Punjab.

“A suspicious truck (E-1503) was stopped and during the search, police recovered a total of 16,369 grams high quality charas and 6,287 grams opium hidden in the truck,” he said. Jamshed Khan and his son Shah Sawar, residents of Ismaila, were arrested and immediately shifted to Zaida Police Station where a case was registered against them.

Meanwhile, an inter-provincial drug smuggler Ishaq Khan, resident of Kalu Khan, was arrested at Kunda Morr during another operation. During search of his car (BC-2328), the police recovered 6 packets of 7,560 grams of charas.