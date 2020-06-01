16 cops test positive in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: While playing frontline force role against coronavirus pandemic, as many as 16 police officials of Rawalpindi region have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Since Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, police officials in Rawalpindi region have been assigned additional responsibilities at pickets, quarantine centres and sealed areas to contain unnecessary public movement and to ensure implementation on directives of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

While performing duties in coronavirus hit areas as many as 16 police officials of Rawalpindi region have been tested positive including five SHOs of different police stations of Rawlpindi city including, Naseerabad, Taxila, Sadar Bairuni, Civil Lines and Rata Amral police stations.

Meanwhile, 11 police personnel from different police stations have also been tested positive with COVID-19.