Desecration flayed

LAHORE:Religious scholars while condemning desecration of grave of Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz (RA) demanded the government take notice of this inhuman act.

Addressing a press conference here Sunday, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi underlined that the elements behind such nefarious acts had sole objective to create anarchy and chaos within Muslim Ummah. The clerics of different religious schools of thought underlined that extremists had targeted mosques and Imambargas in the past adding that time had come to constitute an ideological alliance against all such individuals and their vested interests.

The scholars also announced observing "Youm-e-Syedna Umar bin Abdul Aziz" on 5th June. They also stated that Muslim Ummah should get united to resolve the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine. They also demanded OIC take notice of prevailing atrocities on Muslims in India.

Responding to a question, Tahir Ashrafi appealed to the general public ensure implementation of directives and preventive measures against Coronavirus adding that consultation process to allow opening for schools and seminaries should be started soon. The academic year for students of seminaries could be wasted; therefore, local boards of seminaries should be allowed to take exams of students at local seminaries.

He demanded the government address public grievances adding that rising inflation was very concerning in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The press conference also condemned killing of Hafiz Samiur Rehman in Kasur and demanded the authorities concerned arrest the killers.