PPP resents bid to tarnish Benazir Bhutto’s image

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan said on Saturday that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was among those politicians respected even by her rivals.

Talking to reporters here, he said that a so-called American journalist had indulged in character assassination of Benazir Bhutto. He said that Benazir Bhutto was still alive in the hearts of people and they would never tolerate such propaganda against her. Humayun Khan said that Benazir Bhutto was a leader of international stature and mudslinging cannot spoil her image. He said Benazir Bhutto was a brave leader, who faced the dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq and did not falter for a moment in her lifetime.

The PPP leader said that her political struggle would be always remembered. Humayun Khan said that the former prime minister did not lose courage even in difficult situations and faced the problems, but did not compromise on her principles. The PPP leader said that Benazir Bhutto had struggled hard to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and democratic values.

He said even today Benazir Bhutto was being considered the true face of Pakistan for her struggle for democracy and human rights at national and international level. Humayun Khan said that Benazir Bhutto was the first elected woman prime minister in the Islamic world and she would be remembered as a courageous leader in the history of the country.