Protest for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continues

LAHORE: The protest of Jang/Geo Group workers and journalists from different media organizations continued on Friday against the arrest of the group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The participants comprising journalists from The News, Jang, Geo, Awaz and other media organizations said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an exercise to ban all media houses in the future. They said that by arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the government is sending a message to other media houses to dance to its tunes or be ready to face consequences. They said the Jang/Geo Group was never sold out and journalism is in danger in Pakistan.

They termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman an attack on freedom of press in Pakistan. They said the government is deliberately attempting to damage the fourth pillar of the state. They said the press got independence after a long struggle.

Those who participated in the protest were Shaheen Qureshi, Abdullah Malik, Zaheer Anjum, Maqsood Butt, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Amjad Aziz Sheikh, Shahid Aziz, Munwar Hussain, Muahmmad Farooq and others.

The protesters paid tribute to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s commitment to freedom of press and warned of launching a nationwide protest if he is not released immediately. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is behind the bars for the last two months without committing any crime. They said fascists are running the government and always tried to destroy democracy. They said the NAB-Niazi coalition will not succeed.

They requested the superior courts to take notice of it and ensure right to justice to everyone. They termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegal and asked for his immediate release.

In Peshawar, the media workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Friday.Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. The speakers including Resident Editor Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, Shah Zaman, Gulzar and Gohar Ali condemned arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in 34 years old property case. Terming his arrest as illegal and injustice with the biggest media group, they said that the rulers wanted to suppress voice of the independent media group but they would not succeed in their designs.

They said if the rulers were interested in accountability of the corrupt people, they should hold investigations into the mega scandals including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, sugar and atta scandals.

They demanded release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him and. They said the rulers wanted to suppress voice of the independent media group but the previous governments too had tried to do so but they did not succeed in their designs.