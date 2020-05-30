Senior journalist dies of Covid-19

PESHAWAR: A senior Peshawar-based journalist Fakhruddin Syed died here on Thursday after fighting coronavirus at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) for 10 days.

The journalist who remained associated with 92 News TV channel as a senior reporter did not feel well for several days after which he was admitted the HMC. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit the other day when his condition worsened and passed away early in the day.

His funeral prayers were offered at Gulbahar and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A large number of journalists, relatives and friends attended the last funeral rites of the deceased while observing the standard operating procedures. He left behind a widow, two daughters and a large number of well-wishers to mourn his sudden death.

Late Fakhrudddin Syed was highly respected by all for his professionalism, humility and smiling face. He started his journalistic carrier from Urdu Daily Jihad. After some time, he joined

Daily Pakistan and later switched over to the electronic media by joining the Aaj TV at its Peshawar Bureau. He also worked for DawnNews and Capital TV as a senior reporter. The late newsman remained associated with Pashto 1 TV channel as well.

Meanwhile, Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, central and provincial leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and almost every organization in separate messages condoled the untimely death of the first journalist in KP who lost life to coronavirus.

INP adds: two professionals including an engineer and a Urdu newscaster of Radio Pakistan died of coronavirus here on Thursday.

Muhammad Ashfaq 48 a Senior Broadcast Engineer was a regular employee of Radio Pakistan and known for his competence and dedication to technical work. He was very humble and friendly personality.

Huma Zafar 52 was an Urdu newscaster and had been reading national bulletins for the last two decades. She was well educated lady and recently did her Ph.D in Psychology from abroad. Keeping in view her performance and qualification she was awarded outstanding category in 2017.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Information Secretary Akber Hussain Durrani Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan and all the directors and staff members of the national broadcaster have condoled the sad demise of both the PBC professionals and sympathized with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile the Director General PBC at a meeting here at PBC Headquarters directed the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance of the SOPs in all the sections to contain spread of Coronavirus. She said all out preventive and precautionary measures are also being taken for safety of the PBC staff.