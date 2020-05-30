Govt flayed for price-hike

LAHORE :The PML-N Punjab secretary information Azma Bokhari criticising the government for the ever-growing inflation has said that price of flour bag has touched Rs875 per 20kg bag which never happened in the history.

In a press release, the PML-N leaders came hard on rulers saying "broiler", "flour" and “sugar” mafias had been looting the poor and there was no check on them from the government. She said broiler chicken was being sold over Rs370 per kg in the market and added the government had bowed down before these broiler chicken, flour and sugar mafias.