People not ready to take coronavirus seriously: Governor Sarwar

Lahore:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that coronavirus is not disappearing but it is getting intense day by day.

Mortality rate is also increasing. Despite increase in the number of coronavirus cases, people are not ready to take it seriously, he said. He warned that if such situation persists, health system of Pakistan will not be able to bear the brunt of the increasing cases. He said, “We are making it clear since day one that opening of markets does not mean that coronavirus has ended. We need to take extra precautionary measures because coronavirus cases are increasing.

Meanwhile, he said the prime minister has decided to make public the inquiry reports of all previous plane crash incidents. “We will not only ensure transparent inquiry into the incident, but will also reveal the names of the culprits to the nation,” the Punjab governor said while addressing journalists after visiting the bereaved family of Anum Khan who embraced martyrdom in the plane crash incident in Karachi. He also announced that government will provide financial assistance to the family of late Anum Khan.

Expressing sorrow on the loss of precious lives, the Punjab governor said the government, as per the promise, is doing free and fair investigation. He said the prime minister chaired meeting in Islamabad to review the ongoing inquiry and made it clear that everyone responsible for the incident will have to face the music.

He said Pakistan was dismembered in 1971 and Hamoodur Rehman Commission report ascertained liability, but it was not published. “We have decided to start publishing all reports of plane crash incidents.