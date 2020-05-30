close
Sat May 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Call to help deserving athletes

Sports

LAHORE: Sports Writers Welfare Association (SWWA) has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and all provincial chief ministers to take immediate steps to help the unemployed and unpaid athletes facing financial hardships due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In a statement the association said that most of these athletes, who hoisted the national flag in international events, are currently living a life of extreme depression due to financial difficulties. It appealed to Premier Imran Khan to issue directives on emergency basis for the payment of salaries of the affected players. Unfortunately, in our country, players are not given the place they deserve in their lives. It appealed to the higher authorities to ensure disbursement of the salaries as soon as possible.

