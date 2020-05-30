India’s deliberate loss to England in WC: PCB to raise Stokes’ allegation in next ICC meeting

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to raise England star Ben Stokes' tact allegation against Indian national team in the next meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sources close to the matter say that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani could demand an investigation into Stokes' insinuation that Indian team deliberately lost to England in a crucial World Cup match last year in order to knock Pakistan out of the tournament.

Stokes, in his book On Fire, has written that the entire English team was baffled at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's lethargic display in a run-chase, which they eventually fell 31 runs short in, indirectly dealing a huge blow to Pakistan, who needed an Indian victory to stay alive in the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that days later when Indian were themselves knocked out of the tournament by New Zealand, the great Waqar Younis had also tacitly raised question marks over Kohli and Co's conduct.

"Such a brutal game this cricket and a great leveller. [It] bites you back when you are expecting the least. I learnt a great lesson today: never abuse the game," he had tweeted.