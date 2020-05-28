Airbus A320 crash: Handing over of bodies on DNA test basis begins

LAHORE: Identification and handing over of bodies on the basis of DNA tests has started, PIA spokesperson said Wednesday.

Following the Airbus A320 crash in Karachi Friday, so far 47 bodies have been indentified out of which 43 have been handed over to the families of victims for burial. He said PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik was in contact with the family members of the deceased. The CEO expressed condolences with the bereaved family members and assured of all possible assistance at this time of grief.

He also inquired about the assistance being provided by PIA officials and based on the feedback has formed a one-window operation for swift coordination between various authorities for speedy identification and handing over of bodies, including issuance of death certificates. He said on Wednesday body of deceased Khalid Sherdil was handed over for burial. PIA is making travel arrangements for the family members of the deceased and providing them domestic and international tickets and is arranging transportation of the bodies to their homes. He said the process of DNA testing and verification is a lengthy process and requires time. However, PIA and authorities concerned are making all out efforts for handing over the bodies of the deceased to their family members. The spokesperson said an independent inquiry is being conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Board. He said reaching conclusions based on hearsay is not only unfair but hurts the sentiments of the families of the deceased, the employees of airline and citizens.