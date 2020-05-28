Aasia Bibi’s sister held for husband’s murder

SHEIKHUPURA: Police on Wednesday arrested 28-year-old Najma Bibi, the sister of Aasia Bibi who was acquitted by the apex court in a blasphemy case in 2018, and an alleged accomplice on the charges of murdering her husband in Khanpur.

Younus Masih, 52, was found dead with his throat slit in a field on Monday. He worked at the mansion of a landlord. Younas’ family informed the police that Najma was having an extramarital affair with a man named Irfan Dogar. They murdered Younas after he found out about their affair.

Younas belonged to Mananwala and had settled in Khanpur for work along with his wife and two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year old son. Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin assigned the case to Factory Area SHO Muhammad Afzal Dogar and Sub-Inspector Wali Hasan Pasha. The police arrested Najma and Irfan and they confessed to their crime during interrogation.