Liaqat Baloch for due consideration before resuming lockdown

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded that the decision on resuming lockdown should be taken after a careful study of facts and the nation be duly informed about the measures on corona control.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said if the decision was taken in a haphazard manner, the virus was likely to spread and the masses could go against the rulers. Liaqat Baloch said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Tabdeeli regime” had become a ‘curse’ for the masses. The country’s economy had been destroyed even before corona and the poor and the middle class people had already been crushed. As a result, the wrong decision of the government to control corona only led to the further spread of the virus.

He said Indian’s brutalities in Kashmir had crossed all limits and New Delhi’s designs were alarm bells. However, he said, that the whole nation would stand like a rock against Indian aggression. He urged the government to take necessary steps for national unity and devise an agreed national policy to face the challenges on all fronts.