QAU Alumni establishes blood donors network

A team member of Quad-e-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association has established a countrywide network of blood donors and supporters.

Malik Muhammad Irfan is an active member of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni who along with his dedicated team has established the network. The network is known as Blood Donors Forum Pakistan, which has its chapters now opened and functioning in 34 cities, said a press release on Wednesday. QAU Alumni Association really appreciates this noble initiative and offers every possible support and cooperation for it. The Quaidians are requested to support this mission and save human lives, the Association said.