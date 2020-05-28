Boy killed in train accident

KARACHI:A teenaged boy was killed after being hit by a train on Wednesday. According to the Cantonment Railway police, the incident took place at platform No. 3. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police said the boy lost his life while crossing the railway track. Man killeD: A 45-year-old man, Mehboob Alam, was killed in a road traffic accident near the police headquarters in Garden. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital.

The Garden police said he was riding on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him. The driver responsible for the accident managed to escape following the accident.

Meanwhile, a man riding a motorcycle was killed while the other was injured in a road accident near ICI bridge. They were taken to the Civil Hospital where 15-year-old boy, who is yet to be identified, succumbed to his injuries while 20-year-old Abdullah, son of Tayyab, remained admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

Suspected robber killed by shopkeeper: A suspected robber was killed by a shopkeeper on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media showed a man trying to steal cash from a general store as his companion stood outside the shop on a motorcycle. The shopkeeper opened fire and killed him on the spot while his companion managed to escape the scene.

The Sacchal police reached the place of the incident and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Taimur Khan, son of Maqsood Khan.

The police also seized a fake pistol from his possession. It was reported that the robber had joined police force in 2011 but was later dismissed from his service. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.