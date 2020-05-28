Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan blasts PML-N for statement against PM Imran Khan

LAHORE :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in his reaction to statements of PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that she is only hewing against the high, with baseless and hollow criticism.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Marriyum Aurangzeb need to peep into her own collar to find that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is sitting in London with a certified badge of absconder, while Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, is hiding in his own drawing room.

Sharif Brothers did not celebrate any Eid in Pakistan during their stints in power except in 2017 when they were in prison, Chohan added. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had preferred his own country instead of going abroad to spend his official holidays, unlike previous heads of state, and was managing matters of the state with due diligence.

Agencies add: Information Minister asked the PML-N’s spokesperson to publish advertisement for her missing party leadership rather than for PM Khan. Marriyum Aurangzeb avoid criticising others when your own leadership is absconding, he said.