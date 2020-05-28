Opp’s corona politics won’t work: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that “Corona Politics” of opposition leaders will not work now. First opposition made politics a business and now they are playing political gimmick over corona issue. The chief minister said that 220 million people had been fed up with the negative politics of the dual faced politicians. Pakistani nation will not forgive those who were politicising corona pandemic.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that attitude of opposition leaders were like “Pot calling the kettle black”. He said that those who were making tall claims had been exposed in front of people. He said that opposition parties had displayed non-serious attitude even in the extraordinary circumstance. Despite of emergency, opposition leaders have tried to serve their self-interests. Time has proved that the government took timely decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Farsighted initiatives of the government helped a lot to deal with the situation, the chief minister added.

He said that the government had to stop the spread of coronavirus as well as safeguard the people from the poverty and hunger. Those who are doing the criticism for the sake of criticism were totally unaware about the ground realities. Opposition leaders, despite corona pandemic, made a vicious attempt to destroy national solidarity. The opposition harmed the national interests for the personal gain. Opposition’s attempt to divide the nation in this time of trial is highly condemnable.

Usman Buzdar said the opposition leaders had made a new record of lip service on corona pandemic and their practical performance remained zero. The government has adopted a comprehensive and effective strategy to deal with coronavirus. Prime Minister Imran Khan without wasting time took decisions with consultation. Opposition just created hue and cry and did nothing for the people. He said the PTI leadership understands the suffering and pain of poor people. Opposition should know that this important time is not for point scoring but time to remain united.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take all necessary measures to protect the crops from the attack of locust.

He said that the departments concerned should remain alert for the protection of crops especially in the districts of Southern Punjab. He directed the department concerned to focus on aerial spray to contain locust attack besides speeding up the spray work through vehicles.

Usman Buzdar while instructing surveillance on daily basis to control locusts said that effective campaign should be carried out in a scientific manner to protect the crops. He said that keeping in view the present situation, the departments and institutions concerned would have to remain alert round-the-clock. He said that field officers should perform their duties in a vibrant manner.

Condolenses: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Presidential Award holder singer Ijaz Qaiser. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members, official sources said.

Paying homage to the artistic services of Ijaz Qaiser, Usman Buzdar said that Ijaz Qaiser had a unique style in ghazal singing and proved his worth in singing field with hard work.

Grieved: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident on Motorway near Rajhana Interchange.

According to official sources, the chief minister also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the victims. Usman Buzdar directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration about the accident.