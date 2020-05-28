AIOU policy for assistance during lockdown

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has formulated a policy for providing financial assistance to the deserving students on the basis of their attested documents during the lock-down period of COVID-19. The students who have applied for assistance in phase-2 of semester Spring 2020 would only be required to provide attested documents in support of their applications to their respective regions.

These documents will be verified by the Regional Assessment Committee (RAC) and as per the policy, approved by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the students will be accommodated in the payable fee in the coming semester on the basis of the committee’s recommendation.

According to Director Students Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, the University’s Regions offices across the country will follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for meeting with the students to decide the merit of their applications.

The University in its recent annual budget has allocated Rs100 million for the grant of financial assistance to the deserving students, in line with its laid down policy. In addition to this annual budgetary grant, the vice chancellor has also approved additional financial requirements submitted by the regions to ensure that the no needy person should be depriving of continuing his or her future study.