Two killed in Hafizabad accident

HAFIZABAD: Two persons, including a police constable, were killed in an accident near Thattha Gahra village on Saturday. Reportedly, police constable Mehdi Hassan was on his way home on a motorbike when a motorbike collided with his bike. As a result, Mehdi Hassan and Khalid were killed on the spot while Adeel was injured.

INTER-DISTRICT TRANSPORT BEGINS: The inter-district transport between Hafizabad and other places have been started here on Saturday. However, no transporter was seen abiding by the corona SOPs. The small vans were seen overcrowded while the transporters did not cut fares by 20 to 25 per cent.