Ikhtiar Baig condoles Sheikh Saleh death

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former senior vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry offered condolence on the sad demise of Shaikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, President, Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

In his message to Secretary General ICCI Yousef Hasan Khalawi, Dr Baig said highlighted the services of Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel and lauded his immense contribution to promote Trade & Investment in the Islamic countries and termed it a great loss to the Ummah.

Shaikh Kamel was a dedicated and visionary leader and his services will always be remembered, he added.