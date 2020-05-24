Ikhtiar Baig condoles Sheikh Saleh death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former senior vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry offered condolence on the sad demise of Shaikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, President, Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.
In his message to Secretary General ICCI Yousef Hasan Khalawi, Dr Baig said highlighted the services of Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel and lauded his immense contribution to promote Trade & Investment in the Islamic countries and termed it a great loss to the Ummah.
Shaikh Kamel was a dedicated and visionary leader and his services will always be remembered, he added.