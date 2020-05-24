Bollywood celebrities saddened by plane crash

LAHORE : As the world has expressed shock over the death of at least 97 passengers on board a PIA flight to Karachi, which crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, besides Pakistani artists, intellectuals, writers and people from all walks of life, Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami Khan and many others have also offered condolences over the loss of lives.

In their heart-felt condolence messages, tweeted Anil Kapoor, "Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured". Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the tragic PIA Plane Crash. It is so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to bear this great loss. Shabana Azmi tweeted, “how many more disasters are going to come our way in the midst of Covid 19? Condolences to families who have lost their loved ones. Pray that rehabilitation efforts are put in place immediately to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the families of the victims. This is so heartbreaking and shocking. May God give strength to the families of the victims who have lost their lives and the ones that are injured."

Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami wrote: "Truly shocked & saddened by the news of the tragic plane crash in Karachi... Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the souls of the victims. Actor R Madhavan shared: " Oh God. Terrible tragedy. Prayers for the innocent lives lost and injured." Actress Nimrat Kaur expressed: "Deeply anguished to learn of the plane crash in Karachi. May God be with the families and loved ones of all aggrieved, my heartfelt condolences and prayers. Singer Armaan Malik posted: "I'm a little late to this news but just heard about the tragic plane crash in Karachi. I don't even know what to say at this point. Sad and unfortunate. May the lost souls rest in peace". Filmmaker Anubhv Sinha shared: "Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don't seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families."

Expressing his shock, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted: "Shocked to hear about the plane crash, in a residential colony near Karachi airport. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the bereaved families and speedy recovery & healing prayers for those injured. This not a matter of nationality, but humanity. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal posted: "And the count of disasters is just not getting over. Extremely saddened about the plane crash in Karachi." Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon expressed: "Terrible news! Hardly 200 meters from runway. life and death - so unpredictable! RIP to all those who lost their lives."

"Prayers and condolences for the loved ones of PIA Plane Crashed. Wish 2020 just ends already," tweeted actress Esha Gupta. "Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors and for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi”, expressed Swara Bhasker. Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Karachi and prayers for all the families who have lost a loved one. A fire broke out in Pune chemical plant too. 2020 is the worst year for the entire planet."