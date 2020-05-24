Four cops test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi: Four police personnel of Naseerabad Police Station including Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Nadeem Abbas have tested positive for coronavirus.

Police officials have been playing frontline force role against coronavirus pandemic.

Following symptoms of COVID-19, the entire staff of Naseerabad Police Station was tested for COVID-19 and four police officials including SHO were found positive with coronavirus.

Among police officials of Naseerabad Police station, include Inspector Nadeem Abbas, SI Rashid Ali, Constable Safdar and Moharar Wasim and Naib Moharar Faisal.

All the police officials of Naseerabad Police station have been quarantined.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali said that all available facilities will be provided to police officials tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, nine police officials deputed at Taxila Police Station were also tested, among them, two police officials were tested positive for COVID-19.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali also stated that further tests are also being made of police officials deputed in various police stations.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that police has been playing frontline force role against coronavirus and police has been going through added responsibilities in wake of Coronavirus lockdown adding that police will not deviate to lay out any sacrifice in service of public.